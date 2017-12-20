Officials: Why was train in fatal Amtrak wreck speeding?

A damaged Amtrak passenger train car is lifted from the tracks at the site of the derailment of an Amtrak train in Dupont, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 20
A damaged Amtrak passenger train car is lifted from the tracks at the site of the derailment of an Amtrak train in Dupont, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 20
A damaged Amtrak passenger train car sits on a flatbed truck after being lifted from the tracks at the site of the derailment of an Amtrak train in Du
Workers examine a damaged bridge section at the site of the derailment of an Amtrak train in Dupont, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Investigators are
Workers look over tracks near the rear car of a crashed Amtrak train that remains standing where the southbound tracks make a curve left Tuesday, Dec.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, talks with Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste after they spoke to media members near the scene of an Amtrak
Train cars are jumbled together with vehicles below a railroad bridge at the scene of an Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 a day earlier Tuesday, D
Workers stand atop a damaged railroad bridge at the scene of an Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 a day earlier Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in DuPont,
A damaged Amtrak train car is lowered from an overpass at the scene of a train crash onto Interstate 5 a day earlier, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in DuPon
Two damaged train cars sit on flatbed trailers after being taken from the scene of an Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 a day earlier Tuesday, Dec.
A damaged Amtrak train car is lowered from an overpass at the scene of Monday's deadly train crash onto Interstate 5 Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in DuPont
A damaged train car sits on a flatbed trailer after being removed from the scene of Monday's deadly Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 as northbound
Seats are jammed together with other debris on an upside-down Amtrak train car taken from the scene of Monday's deadly crash onto Interstate 5 Tuesda
Seats are jammed together with other debris on an upside-down Amtrak train car sitting on a flat bed trailer taken from the scene of Monday's deadly c
A crane is used to lower a damaged Amtrak train car from an overpass at the scene of Monday's deadly train crash onto Interstate 5 Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2
A damaged train car sits on a flatbed trailer at left as work continues to remove other cars at the scene of an Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 a
The rear car of a crashed Amtrak train remains standing where the southbound tracks make a curve left Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. Federal
A worker walks along a damaged train car atop a flat bed trailer taken from the scene of Monday's deadly Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5, Tuesday
Work continues to remove damaged train cars at the scene of Monday's fatal Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in DuPont, Wa
A worker walks along a damaged train car atop a flat bed trailer taken from the scene of Monday's fatal Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 Tuesday,
A damaged train car sits atop a flatbed trailers after being removed from the scene of Monday's deadly Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 as northbo
A damaged train car is removed atop a flatbed trailer and followed by another from the scene of Monday's fatal Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 as
The rear car of a crashed Amtrak train remains standing where the southbound tracks make a curve left Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. The Amt
Two damaged train cars are removed atop flatbed trailers from the scene of Monday's fatal Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017,
Two damaged train cars are removed atop flatbed trailers from the scene of an Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 a day earlier as northbound traffic
DUPONT, Wash. (AP) — Federal investigators probing a deadly Amtrak derailment are trying to determine why the train was traveling at more than double the posted speed limit as it entered the curve where it left the tracks and plunged off an overpass and partly onto a freeway, killing three people and injuring dozens.
National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said Tuesday that early details from the probe indicate a conductor-in-training was in the cab with the engineer at the time of the derailment and the brake that eventually stopped the train was automatically activated instead of being applied by the engineer.
Technology that can automatically slow a speeding train was not in use on that stretch of track. Track sensors and other components were installed, but the system isn't expected to be completed until spring.