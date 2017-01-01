Taiwan 2nd mostly likely place where WW III starts in 2018: scholar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan is listed second out of five places where World War III could break out in 2018 by a scholar and contributor to The National Interest in an article published on Dec. 15.

In the article, titled "5 Places World War III Could Start in 2018," the author, Robert Farley, lists Taiwan second on the list, right after North Korea, and ahead of Ukraine, the southern flank of NATO, and the Gulf.

Farley, a Senior Lecturer at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky, observes that aggressive statements by Chinese officials, such as a threat by a Chinese diplomat to attack Taiwan if a U.S. Navy ship docks in Kaohsiung, indicates that some in Beijing believe that the military balance has tipped in its favor. Though Farley says that such a presumption of military superiority is likely premature, it makes the situation more volatile.

Farley also singled out China's ominous increase in military activities around Taiwan, which of late has included flights of various warplanes and surveillance aircraft around Taiwan proper, though he concedes that China has increasingly flexed its military muscles in almost every region that it shares a border with.

As for the Trump administration's reaction to China's increasingly aggressive stance on Taiwan, Farley says that it has "responded with equanimity," condemning Chinese actions and approving a US$1.42 billion arms sale to Taiwan on the one hand, while on the other hand offering concessions to Beijing in a bid to gain tougher sanctions against North Korea.

What concerns Farley, and possibly motivated him to place Taiwan second on the list, is that at just the moment when "predictability and careful diplomacy" is needed between China and the U.S., key players in both countries "seem eager to embrace uncertainty, which could lead to devastating conflict."