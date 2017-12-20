Introduction of best spots on Xiangshan to watch Taipei 101 fireworks display

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As New Year's Eve is just around the corner, counting down to New Year 2018 and watching the fireworks display at Taipei 101 is on many people’s event calendar. One of the best places to watch the fireworks display is from Xiangshan (Elephant Mountain), which is accessible via a few trails.

For people who are not familiar with the different routes to the top of Xiangshan, the easiest way is to take the Xinyi Line (Red Line), alight at Xiangshan Station, and leave at no. 2 exit.

Coming out of the station, eye-catching guide signs ahead introduce the Xiangshan Trail in detail. After scanning the QR code on it with your cell phone, you can carry the route to get there with you. Walk easily along Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road for 5 minutes, you can arrive at the hiking entrance of Lingyun Temple (靈雲宮). While climbing along the wide staircase, you can experience the quiet yet flourishing woods, as you are teleported from the hustling city in an instant into Mother Nature.

After climbing for 15 to 20 minutes, you can reach Photographer's Platform (攝手平台), the first observation platform along the way. Here with its 270-degree wide horizon, you can overlook the great sceneries of Xinyi Business Circle while resting.

Hikers can take pictures with Taipei 101 at many places along the trail. Places such as Camera Platform (攝影平台), Yihsian Pavilion, Chaoran Pavilion (超然亭) and other places are all well-known sightseeing spots by hikers.

The famous Six Boulders is also a great spot for taking pictures. The Firework Platform (煙火平台) at the end of a small path adjacent to Yongchun Pavilion is the perfect place to enjoy nightscapes and Taipei 101 New Year fireworks. Therefore, many photographers will choose this platform as the best spot to capture the images of the glorious fireworks shooting off for the event of New Year countdown.

Visitors are advised not to fix their cameras or camcorders on any of the railings ahead of time as the trail and its facilities are only for public usage.

Due to word of mouth and online information, this place is now filled with domestic and foreign tourists. Listening to foreign languages while hiking is yet another interesting experience.

There are several branching trails in Xiangshan Hiking Trail, and the public may choose to pass by the pavilion at the summit, descend to the exit at Yongchungang (永春崗), then walk along Songshan Road and continue toward the next destination.

Citizens who do not wish to overstrain themselves are advised to descend via the shorter Shiliao Trail (市療步道), and take a break at the elephant sculpture.

Best spots on Xiangshan for watching Taipei 101 fireworks display Best viewing spots Information 1. Photographer's Platform 300m from Lingyun Temple entrance, walk for 10 minutes 2. Six Boulders 430m from Lingyun Temple entrance, walk for 15 minutes 3. Camera Platform 450m from Lingyun Temple entrance, walk for 15 minutes 4. Firework Platform 330m from Shiliao Trail entrance, walk for 15 minuted 5. Yongchungang Platform 200m from Yongchungang Park, walk for 10 minutes 6. Chaoran Pavilion 600m from Yongchungang Park, walk for 30 minutes

The entrance to the Xiangshan Trail (photo courtesy of GEO)

Photographer's Platform (photo courtesy of GEO)

Six Boulders (photo courtesy of GEO)

Camera Platform (photo courtesy of GEO)

Yongchungang Platform (photo courtesy of GEO)

Chaoran Pavilion (photo courtesy of GEO)