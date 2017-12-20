  1. Home
9,000-plus died in battle with Islamic State group for Mosul

By SUSANNAH GEORGE, QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, MAGGIE MICHAEL and LORI HINNANT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/20 14:56

Fifteen-year-old Sana Younes died in a mortar attack in Mosul during the final battle to drive out Islamic State extremists, and her body was exhumed

In this image at a Mosul graveyard on Oct. 2, 2017, 8-year-old Mohammed Mahmoud sits next to the remains of his uncle, Omar, whose family says he was

In this Oct. 2, 2017 photo, family members bury their relative in a graveyard in Mosul after his body was exhumed hours earlier. Under Iraqi law, Mosu

A family disinters the body of a loved one from their garden in Mosul on Oct. 9, 2017, for forensic investigation, as required for a death certificate

In this Oct. 10, 2017 photo Mosul residents sit inside the waiting room of the morgue in Mosul to pick up death certificates of their relatives. Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that between 9,000 and 11,000 civilians died in the final battle to drive Islamic State extremists out of the Iraqi city of Mosul. That's a civilian casualty rate nearly 10 times higher than what has been previously reported.

The deaths are acknowledged neither by the coalition, the Iraqi government nor the Islamic State group's self-styled caliphate.

Iraqi or coalition forces are responsible for at least 3,200 civilian deaths between October 2016 and the fall of IS in July 2017. The AP investigation cross-referenced morgue lists and multiple databases from non-governmental organizations. Most of those victims are simply described as "crushed" in health ministry reports.

The coalition, which hasn't sent anyone into Mosul to investigate, acknowledges responsibility for only 326 of the deaths.