Taiwan's presidential office reveals Lunar New Year's greeting card designs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Dec. 19, the official designs for the Lunar New Year’s greeting cards from the offices of the President and Vice-President of Taiwan were presented to the public.

The two designs were inspired by the approaching “year of the Dog” according to the Chinese zodiac.

Images of cute dog characters are depicted with vibrant colors to create a memorable and lasting impression for those who receive the cards.

The card for the President’s office includes bright images of fireworks, while the Vice-President’s card has a backdrop of mountains.

The designer behind the cards was Liao Junyu (廖俊裕) who goes by the moniker “Little Kid” (Ch. 小子). He said his design was inspired by the knowledge that President Tsai Ing-wen had adopted three retired guide dogs.



He said the dogs were drawn to appear as though they were part of a traditional lion dance, recalling elements of traditional Lunar New Year’s celebrations.

As for the Vice-President’s card, the colorful mountains are intended to emphasize the beautiful mountainous landscape of Taiwan, and to include the common sight of a dog running free through nature.

Because Liao generally creates works that are more attuned to common people and Taiwan’s youth subcultures, he said that when the Presidential office approached him to design the cards that he was taken aback, and thought maybe they weren’t thinking clearly.

The Presidential office was aware of Liao’s style and reputation after he was nominated for best album artwork in 2013 for the Golden Melody Awards. Then in 2016 he represented Taiwan designers at the London Design Biennale.

Being asked to design the President’s and Vice-President’s Lunar New Year’s Cards this year was an unexpected honor for the designer.

The process for designing and preparing the cards took Liao about two months. The cards will be limited in number and sent primarily to people in government, foreign heads of state and various artists, academics and other leaders.

The Office of the President will also be revealing an E-card in the coming weeks that will be available to download for the public.