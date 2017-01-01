Temp in Taiwan to drop to as low as 10 degrees tonight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A continental air mass that arrived in Taiwan yesterday (Dec. 19) will cause temperatures to drop to between 10 to 12 degrees Celsius this evening in much of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As sunny skies returned today, highs rose to around 17-18 degrees in northern Taiwan and 20-23 degrees in southern and central parts of the country by noon, however this evening the temperature could drop to 12 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and 11 degrees in southern and central Taiwan, and 10 degrees in open areas, said CWB forecaster Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖) in a CNA report.

Chu said that the cold air combined with the radiative cooling effect during the evenings between today and Friday (Dec. 22) will cause the coldest temperatures seen from the current air mass. Thus causing the mercury to plunge to 12 degrees in Taipei, 11 to 12 degrees in southern and central Taiwan, and 10 degrees in flat, open areas.

This wave of cold air will continue to affect Taiwan until Friday morning, after which the temperature will gradually rise and the weather will become more stable. However, on Dec. 23, another northeast monsoon will move south toward Taiwan with an intensity similar to a continental air mass, thus causing temperatures from central to northern Taiwan, including Yilan, to drop to 14 to 15 degrees.