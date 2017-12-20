Deslauriers scores twice, Canadiens beat Canucks 7-5

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nicolas Deslauriers had the first two-goal game of his career, Carey Price made 34 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Jeff Petry, Daniel Carr and Philip Danault added a goal and an assist each for Montreal, while Paul Byron and Alex Galchenyuk also scored. Max Pacioretty had two assists.

Thomas Vanek had a hat trick and an assist for Vancouver, while Daniel Sedin and Brock Boeser each added a goal and an assist. Anders Nilsson stopped 25 shots. Henrik Sedin chipped in two assists.

The Canucks had lost five of six in regulation by a combined 29-9 score, while the Canadiens — who dropped the NHL 100 Classic to the Senators 3-0 outdoors in frigid Ottawa on Saturday — were 1-3-1 following a five-game winning streak that coincided with Price's return from a lower-body injury.

Tied 3-3 in a wild second period, Petry gave Montreal the lead for good with 46.1 seconds left when his shot from the point on the power play beat Nilsson cleanly through a screen.

That came three seconds after Vancouver's Alex Biega was whistled for cross checking — a call that had Canucks head coach Travis Green fuming.

Byron then made it 5-3 at 1:37 of the third after getting a second chance on a nifty behind-the-back feed from Pacioretty for his 10th.

Boeser then ripped his 18th past Price's glove to make it 5-4, but Galchenyuk restored the two-goal lead with his eighth. Vanek and Danault exchanged goals in the final 1:01, with Danault scoring into an empty net.

The injury-riddled Canucks got some good news before the game with Boeser's surprise return to the lineup after leaving Sunday's loss Calgary. The 20-year-old sniper, who entered Tuesday leading both his team and all NHL rookies in scoring, crawled to the bench in agony against the Flames, but tests Monday revealed he only suffered a bone bruise.

NOTES: Vancouver also got defenseman Erik Gudbranson (upper body) back after he missed the last 12 games, but the club is still minus two-thirds of its top line with Bo Horvat (foot) and Sven Baertschi (jaw), while defenseman Christopher Tanev (groin) and center Brandon Sutter (upper body) remain on the shelf. ... Montreal was without Shea Weber because of a foot injury that is being re-evaluated. The Canadiens were 4-2-1 over a seven-game stretch minus their star defenseman last month while he was dealing with the same issue.

Canadiens: Play at Calgary on Friday night.

Canucks: Play at San Jose on Thursday night.

