Trump names veteran diplomat who studied in Taiwan to top East Asia job

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States President Donald Trump has named Susan Thornton, who studied Mandarin Chinese in Taiwan, to the post of top diplomat for East Asia after she served in the job in an acting capacity for almost a year.

She will have to be confirmed by the Senate as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific. Her domain includes thorny issues such as relations with China and North Korea’s nuclear buildup.

Thornton is a career diplomat who joined the State Department in 1991 and went on to serve in former Soviet Republics due to her knowledge of Russian and later in China.

According to the Central News Agency, she studied Mandarin Chinese in Taiwan, where she also gave birth to a daughter.

If she passes Senate confirmation early next year, Thornton will be the first woman to serve as the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia. The Trump Administration has been relatively slow in naming candidates for top positions, especially at the State Department.

According to a report in The Atlantic last August, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described Thornton as “key to our relationship with China,” while a predecessor during the Obama Administration, Daniel Russel, said he chose her as his deputy “because of her expertise in the region, her excellent policy judgment, her professionals, and her tremendous leadership skills.”

Then-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was quoted last August as saying he wanted Thornton out because she was not hawkish enough on China.