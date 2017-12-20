Wisconsin man who stole guns, wrote manifesto faces prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who stole a cache of firearms from a gun shop and sent a rambling anti-government manifesto to the White House before going on the run faces sentencing.

Joseph Jakubowski was convicted in September of two charges stemming from the April 4 theft. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he's sentenced Wednesday.

The thefts of guns, magazines and bullets from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville set off a 10-day manhunt in April. Jakubowski confessed during his trial before being found guilty by a jury.

His public defender, Joseph Bugni, told the judge in a letter Tuesday that Jakubowski plans to ask either that he be sentenced to death or be set free. Bugni said he didn't join him in that request.