New Zealand vs. West Indies 1st ODI scoreboard

WHANGAREI, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday from the first one-day cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies at Cobham Oval:

New Zealand won the toss West Indies

Chris Gayle c Latham b Bracewell 22

Evin Lewis lbw b Astle 76

Shai Hope c Latham b Bracewell 0

Shimron Hetmyer c Ferguson b Astle 29

Jason Mohammed b Ferguson 9

Jason Holder c Taylor b Bracewell 8

Rovman Powell c Williamson b Bracewell 59

Ashley Nurse lbw b Astle 2

Ronsford Beaton c Latham b Ferguson 3

Kesrick Williams not out 16

Shannon Gabriel not out 0

Extras (6lb, 18w) 24

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 248

Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-41, 3-103, 4-117, 5-134, 6-177, 7-182, 8-201, 9-246.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-2-49-0 (5w), Trent Boult 10-2-48-0 (4w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-49-2 (3w), Doug Bracewell 8-0-55-4 (5w), Todd Astle 10-1-33-3 (1w), Colin Munro 2-0-8-0.

New Zealand

George Worker b Nurse 57

Colin Munro c Nurse b Williams 49

Kane Williamson b Holder 38

Ross Taylor not out 49

Tom Latham lbw b Nurse 17

Henry Nicholls c Hope b Holder 17

Todd Astle not out 15

Extras (2lb, 5w) 7

TOTAL (for five wickets) 249

Overs: 46. Batting time: 207 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-108, 2-118, 3-175, 4-201, 5-230.

Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 10-0-57-0 (1w), Ronsford Beaton 9-1-42-0 (2w), Jason Holder 9-0-52-2, Kesrick Williams 5-0-18-1, Ashley Nurse 10-0-55-2 (1w), Jason Mohammed 2-0-13-0, Rovman Powell 1-0-10-0 (1w).

Result: New Zealand won by 5 wickets, leads 3-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.