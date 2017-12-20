|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|126
|84
|13-2-1
|11-5-1
|5-2-0
|Washington
|35
|22
|12
|1
|45
|112
|101
|14-5-0
|8-7-1
|5-3-0
|New Jersey
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|105
|99
|9-5-2
|10-4-3
|2-3-0
|Toronto
|35
|21
|13
|1
|43
|117
|98
|11-5-0
|10-8-1
|5-2-1
|Columbus
|34
|20
|13
|1
|41
|97
|93
|12-6-0
|8-7-1
|7-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|19
|12
|3
|41
|112
|97
|14-5-3
|5-7-0
|5-4-2
|Boston
|32
|17
|10
|5
|39
|96
|87
|10-5-3
|7-5-2
|3-1-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|18
|13
|3
|39
|121
|120
|10-3-2
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|101
|112
|10-5-1
|7-10-2
|4-2-0
|Carolina
|33
|14
|12
|7
|35
|91
|106
|7-4-3
|7-8-4
|3-3-2
|Philadelphia
|33
|14
|12
|7
|35
|92
|94
|7-7-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Montreal
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|94
|108
|9-7-3
|6-8-1
|8-2-1
|Detroit
|33
|13
|13
|7
|33
|92
|106
|6-6-6
|7-7-1
|4-7-2
|Florida
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|98
|117
|6-6-3
|7-10-2
|4-3-1
|Ottawa
|32
|11
|14
|7
|29
|89
|109
|6-6-5
|5-8-2
|3-3-1
|Buffalo
|34
|8
|19
|7
|23
|72
|114
|4-10-2
|4-9-5
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|116
|100
|14-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Nashville
|33
|21
|8
|4
|46
|112
|91
|11-3-2
|10-5-2
|8-2-1
|St. Louis
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|107
|88
|12-7-0
|10-4-2
|6-2-1
|Los Angeles
|35
|21
|10
|4
|46
|107
|82
|10-5-2
|11-5-2
|3-3-2
|Winnipeg
|35
|20
|10
|5
|45
|118
|98
|12-3-1
|8-7-4
|7-3-1
|Chicago
|33
|17
|11
|5
|39
|102
|86
|10-5-2
|7-6-3
|4-5-2
|Minnesota
|34
|18
|13
|3
|39
|100
|99
|10-4-2
|8-9-1
|4-6-0
|Dallas
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|102
|103
|10-4-1
|8-10-2
|4-8-0
|San Jose
|32
|17
|11
|4
|38
|88
|80
|9-6-2
|8-5-2
|5-2-3
|Calgary
|34
|17
|14
|3
|37
|97
|102
|8-10-0
|9-4-3
|6-4-0
|Anaheim
|35
|14
|13
|8
|36
|92
|104
|8-7-3
|6-6-5
|3-2-4
|Colorado
|33
|16
|15
|2
|34
|105
|109
|10-6-1
|6-9-1
|4-5-1
|Vancouver
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|93
|113
|6-9-3
|9-7-1
|4-6-0
|Edmonton
|34
|15
|17
|2
|32
|101
|110
|6-10-0
|9-7-2
|5-1-0
|Arizona
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|80
|125
|3-11-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey 5, Anaheim 3
Boston 7, Columbus 2
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, San Jose 3
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 2
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 8, Carolina 1
Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4
Detroit 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 0
Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4
Washington 4, Dallas 3, OT
Florida 3, Arizona 2
Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 7, Vancouver 5
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.