Commemorative water bottle for Alishan Forest Railway's 105th anniversary unveiled in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Taipei on Tuesday Dec. 19, two young designers Chen Chieh-yu (陳捷妤) and Huang Jing-wen (黃靖雯) unveiled a special promotional water bottle designed for the Alishan Forest Railway.

Guests that purchase a ticket for the train Dec. 24- Dec. 25 will receive the free complimentary water bottle, as part of the 105th anniversary celebration of the railway.

The unique bottle is designed to look like the famous red Alishan Railway train, with cute characters on the label, and a cap made to look like a locomotive engine.



Old engine at the Alishan Forest Railway Museum (Image:Wikipedia)

He Yuan-fu (何元富) the director of the Taiwan Railway Company Museum and gift shop remarked on the design which was developed over the past few months at the company’s request.

He stated that the lovable eye-catching design is an excellent way to mark the special occasion of the Alishan Railway’s anniversary, which also falls on Christmas every year.

Hopefully the commemorative bottles will provide another reason for visitors to check out the beautiful scenery in Chiayi County along the route of the historic Alishan Railway.

The designers also wanted to point out that the bottle can be used for more than simply a one use drinking bottle. It can be a toy for young kids, and can also easily be modified into a stylish pot for small plants, or turned into a small nightlight.

The founder of the Alishan Railway Cultural Association, Mai Zheng-zhi (麥正治), hopes that after nearly a decade of problems and natural disasters affecting tourism to the area, that the 105th anniversary might be a turning point for the railway’s fortunes.

If guests book a ticket on the railway over the Christmas holiday, they will not only have a great chance to see the beautiful scenery from the classic red train, but they will also have a unique souvenir to commemorate their trip.



(Image: CNA)