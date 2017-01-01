Photo of the Day: Taiwan macaques huddle for warmth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a new continental cold air mass arrived in Taiwan yesterday (Dec. 19) and as temperatures are set to plunge in Taipei to 12 degrees Celsius tonight, Taiwan macaques huddle together to stay warm.

Staff at the Taipei Zoo will be providing a number of options to help keep the animals warm, including offering ginger tea, heaters, heat lamps, burlap sacks, and hay, said Taipei Zoo spokesman Tsao Hsien-shao (曹先紹) in a CNA report.



Orangutan prefers wearing a burlap bag to stay warm. (CNA image)

Tsao said that different species have different adaptations to the cold, for example, many bovids will seek to shelter behind structures that shield them from the wind and lay in thick hay in their enclosures when sleeping. Orangutans are given burlap bags to wrap themselves in and the chimpanzees enjoy drinking hot ginger tea to warm up.

Hippos and crocodiles prefer to immerse themselves in warm water, while koalas curl up into a ball, said Tsao.



Chimpanzees drinking hot ginger tea to warm up. (CNA image)