Students at Nat. Taiwan University express concern for humanities programs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Taiwan University (NTU) is currently looking for its next President, and eight potential candidates came together on Monday Tuesday, Dec. 19 to field questions from students.

The event suggests that many NTU students are concerned about the current state of humanities programs at Taiwan’s top university.

The NTU Student Council hosted the event titled “Principal, can I ask a Question?” (Ch. 校長，給問嗎？). The eight candidates each introduced themselves, their philosophy and their vision for the future of NTU moving forward.

Then students were able to post questions in an online forum for the candidates. The students could then gauge the positions of the candidates based on the responses.

According to the report from CNA, a primary concern of students was how the university would further enrich and develop its programs in the humanities.

Many students feel that due to the rapid expansion of programs in science and technology, various fields of the humanities are suffering.

Virtually all of the candidates replied, in some manner, that a proper assessment of societal needs in regards to each field of study, must be considered when examining the issue, reports CNA.

Candidate Guan Zhong-min (管中閔) agreed that the humanities are important, and should strive to be as vibrant as the science and tech fields.

He suggested that with integration of new technology and the right mentality towards development of humanities programs, that the gap between science and tech, and the humanities could be decreased, and a more cooperative and meaningful relationship to better serve society might be formed across disciplines.

Candidate Chen Rui-shui (陳弱水) emphasized that to enrich the humanities, the most important factor is training and retaining talented individuals, speaking to Taiwan’s current growing talent deficit in recent years.

Another candidate, Zhou Mei-yin (周美吟) took the position that an education consisting only in humanities is of limited value.

She stated that humanities and sciences should not be viewed as separate tracks for higher education, suggesting that universities should strive to cultivate individuals with a holistic education, capable in the sciences and informed by the humanities.

Zhang Qing-rui (張慶瑞) made a strong statement in defense of the humanities programs, insisting that a top rate university must never neglect its courses in cultural studies, history, or philosophy.

Despite various perspectives on the future of the humanities at NTU, it seems student and potential university presidents agree; humanities are a vital part of higher education, and necessary to create an informed society and cultivate effective leaders.

Other questions were related to student concerns about the university facilities and course requirements, with issues like; inadequate bicycle parking space, gender neutral bathrooms, and the current requirement for service-learning courses.

