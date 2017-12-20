GACC unveils Taiwan cultural promotion agenda for 2018

Taipei City-based General Association of Chinese Culture will institute a variety of projects ranging from original TV programming to pop culture exhibitions over the coming year, aiming to further promote Taiwan’s arts and culture at home and abroad, the organization announced Dec. 18.



The 2018 agenda was outlined at a conference attended by President Tsai Ing-wen, who heads the nonprofit organization, and Vice President Chen Chien-jen. Tsai said GACC has introduced new vitality and refreshing ideas into efforts to showcase the nation’s rich culture, as exemplified by the first-ever projection show to illuminate the facade of the Presidential Office Building that took place during this year’s Republic of China (Taiwan) Double Tenth National Day celebrations.



GACC will now focus on spotlighting the country’s aesthetics and creativity, the president said, adding that she expects the association to establish stronger connections with emerging local art groups and showcase more diverse aspects of Taiwan abroad.



The organization said it is currently working on an animated film project highlighting the customs and cultures of Southeast Asian countries. The endeavor is expected to strengthen the Taiwan people’s understanding of nations covered by the government’s New Southbound Policy.

GACC said it also plans to stage an event showcasing Taiwan culture during Tourism Expo Japan 2018—one of the biggest tourism events in the world—which is scheduled to take place in Tokyo next September.

A series of pop culture exhibitions will be held at GACC headquarters over the course of 2018, as well as numerous talks and workshops designed to enhance ties with other countries, the organization said. In addition to fostering international exchanges, the association will work to boost local appreciation of Taiwan arts and culture via a new TV show featuring interviews with young talents in various fields.



Founded in 1967, GACC aims to spread awareness of Taiwan art, music and literature, foster exchanges with other countries and facilitate the development of local cultural and creative industries.