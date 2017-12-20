|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|26
|7
|.788
|—
|Cleveland
|23
|9
|.719
|2½
|Toronto
|20
|8
|.714
|3½
|Detroit
|17
|13
|.567
|7½
|Milwaukee
|16
|13
|.552
|8
|Indiana
|17
|14
|.548
|8
|Washington
|17
|14
|.548
|8
|New York
|16
|14
|.533
|8½
|Miami
|15
|15
|.500
|9½
|Philadelphia
|14
|16
|.467
|10½
|Brooklyn
|11
|18
|.379
|13
|Charlotte
|11
|19
|.367
|13½
|Orlando
|11
|20
|.355
|14
|Chicago
|9
|20
|.310
|15
|Atlanta
|7
|23
|.233
|17½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|4
|.862
|—
|Golden State
|24
|6
|.800
|1½
|San Antonio
|21
|10
|.677
|5
|Minnesota
|18
|13
|.581
|8
|Portland
|16
|14
|.533
|9½
|Denver
|16
|14
|.533
|9½
|Oklahoma City
|15
|15
|.500
|10½
|New Orleans
|15
|16
|.484
|11
|Utah
|14
|17
|.452
|12
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|18
|.379
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|18
|.357
|14½
|Phoenix
|11
|21
|.344
|15½
|Sacramento
|10
|20
|.333
|15½
|Memphis
|9
|21
|.300
|16½
|Dallas
|8
|23
|.258
|18
|Monday's Games
Boston 112, Indiana 111
Charlotte 109, New York 91
Atlanta 110, Miami 104
Chicago 117, Philadelphia 115
Houston 120, Utah 99
Minnesota 108, Portland 107
Oklahoma City 95, Denver 94
Phoenix 97, Dallas 91
San Antonio 109, L.A. Clippers 91
Golden State 116, L.A. Lakers 114, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Sacramento 101, Philadelphia 95
Washington 116, New Orleans 106
Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 116
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.