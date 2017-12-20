Lundqvist makes 39 saves as Rangers beat Ducks 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, Paul Carey scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner also scored for New York, and Nick Holden and David Desharnais each had two assists. The Rangers have won three straight.

Ondrej Kase scored for the Ducks, who have lost three straight. John Gibson made 28 saves.

The Ducks outshot the Rangers 16-10 in the first period and had several quality scoring opportunities. However, Lundqvist covered up a few defensive breakdowns, giving New York's offense time to get on track.

The Rangers scored twice in 1:24 spanning the first intermission. Desharnais found a streaking Carey at 19:14 of the first period, and Hayes scored 38 seconds into the second for a 2-0 lead.

Carey scored again at 13:00 of the middle frame. Desharnais stopped short near the hash marks and found Carey alone in the slot. Jimmy Vesey also assisted on the play.

Desharnais had been playing well on the top line while center Mika Zibanejad missed nine games with a concussion, but Zibanejad returned Tuesday. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault slid Desharnais to the fourth line, but he still contributed and has nine points in his last 10 games.

Grabner scored his 17th of the season at 16:37 of the third for a 4-1 lead. The speedy Austrian forward converted on his own rebound. The play was reviewed, but the referee's determined the puck completely crossed the goal line before an Anaheim defenseman batted the puck out of the air.

Kase was able to sneak a wrist shot between Lundqvist's pad at 14:43 of the third period. Ryan Getzlaf and Josh Manson got assists.

Anaheim scratched defenseman Brandon Montour, and Francois Beauchemin dressed in his place. Montour has played in 33 of 34 games this season, missing one game due to injury.

NOTES: Holden got his 100th career point on Carey's first goal. ... Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh skated in his 497th NHL game. ... New York scratched D Steven Kampfer and C Boo Nieves. ... Ducks F Andrew Cogliano is the NHL's active leader in consecutive games played (821). ... Anaheim scratched D Korbinian Holzer and C Dennis Rasmussen. ... The Rangers have earned at least one point in 13 of their last 14 home games, dating to Oct. 26 (12-1-1 record over the span).

