National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/20 10:36
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 7 .788
Toronto 20 8 .714
New York 16 14 .533
Philadelphia 14 16 .467 10½
Brooklyn 11 18 .379 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 17 14 .548
Miami 15 15 .500
Charlotte 11 19 .367
Orlando 11 20 .355 6
Atlanta 7 23 .233
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 8 .742
Detroit 17 13 .567
Indiana 17 14 .548 6
Milwaukee 15 13 .536
Chicago 9 20 .310 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 4 .862
San Antonio 21 10 .677 5
New Orleans 15 16 .484 11
Memphis 9 21 .300 16½
Dallas 8 23 .258 18
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 13 .581
Portland 16 14 .533
Denver 16 14 .533
Oklahoma City 15 15 .500
Utah 14 17 .452 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 24 6 .800
L.A. Clippers 11 18 .379 12½
L.A. Lakers 10 18 .357 13
Phoenix 11 21 .344 14
Sacramento 10 20 .333 14

___

Monday's Games

Boston 112, Indiana 111

Charlotte 109, New York 91

Atlanta 110, Miami 104

Chicago 117, Philadelphia 115

Houston 120, Utah 99

Minnesota 108, Portland 107

Oklahoma City 95, Denver 94

Phoenix 97, Dallas 91

San Antonio 109, L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 116, L.A. Lakers 114, OT

Tuesday's Games

Sacramento 101, Philadelphia 95

Washington 116, New Orleans 106

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.