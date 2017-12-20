Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 20 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Four New Party members released following questioning by Taipei prosecutors



@China Times: New Party members detained in alleged espionage case



@Liberty Times: Trump reiterates commitment to Taiwan in national security strategy report



@Apple Daily: Four New Party members questioned over alleged national security violations



@Economic Daily News: Labor Pension Fund to inject NT$80 billion into stock market



@Commercial Times: Finance Ministry drafting plans to avoid competition between government-controlled banks

