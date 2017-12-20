  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 20, 2017

By Central News Agency
2017/12/20

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 20 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Four New Party members released following questioning by Taipei prosecutors

@China Times: New Party members detained in alleged espionage case

@Liberty Times: Trump reiterates commitment to Taiwan in national security strategy report

@Apple Daily: Four New Party members questioned over alleged national security violations

@Economic Daily News: Labor Pension Fund to inject NT$80 billion into stock market

@Commercial Times: Finance Ministry drafting plans to avoid competition between government-controlled banks
 
