AP Exclusive: Pulp giant's makeover obscures supplier ties

In this Oct. 1, 2017 photo, people walks past Sinarmas Land Plaza during a car-free day at the main business district in Jakarta, Indonesia. Despite i
In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, vendors wait for customers at their stalls outside Sinarmas Land Plaza during a car-free day at the main business distric
In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, a man rides a bicycle past the Sinarmas logo installed outside of the Sinarmas Land Plaza during a car-free day in the ma
This July 7, 2015, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows deforestation and new drainage canals that show further exploitation will occur on l
This June 29, 2016, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows deforestation that shows further exploitation will occur on land managed by PT Muar
This March 13, 2017, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows deforestation that shows further exploitation will occur on land managed by by PT
This combination of satellite images taken on July 7, 2015, June 29, 2016, and March 13, 2017 provided by DigitalGlobe shows the progress of deforesta
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian plantation companies that grow the trees that become printer paper and tissue used in offices and homes from Asia to the U.S. have been accused of stealing village lands, clearing virgin forests and starting devastating fires in 2015 that hastened 100,000 deaths in Southeast Asia from air pollution.
Their main customer has for years distanced itself from responsibility, but an Associated Press investigation shows it has significant behind-the-scenes influence over the plantations.
Indonesia's Sinarmas — better known by its international trade name, Asia Pulp & Paper — has insisted in company publications, public events and to the media that most of the companies that supply it with wood are "independent," not owned by it or in other ways affiliated with it.