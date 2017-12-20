  1. Home
Mitch Marner leads Maple Leafs past Hurricanes 8-1

By  Associated Press
2017/12/20 06:26

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and three assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs stopped a three-game slide by routing the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1 on Tuesday.

Toronto scored four in the first and four more in the third on a special anniversary for the NHL. The first NHL games were played on Dec. 19, 1917, including a 10-9 win by the Montreal Wanderers over Toronto.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, and Leo Komarov, Patrick Marleau, Kasperi Kapanen, William Nylander and Connor Carrick also scored. Frederik Andersen made 32 saves.

Jeff Skinner scored for Carolina, and Scott Darling stopped 27 shots. The Hurricanes had won three in a row.