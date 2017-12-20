|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|32
|24
|6
|2
|50
|123
|80
|13-2-1
|11-4-1
|5-2-0
|New Jersey
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|105
|99
|9-5-2
|10-4-3
|2-3-0
|Washington
|34
|21
|12
|1
|43
|108
|98
|14-5-0
|7-7-1
|5-3-0
|Toronto
|35
|21
|13
|1
|43
|117
|98
|11-5-0
|10-8-1
|5-2-1
|Columbus
|34
|20
|13
|1
|41
|97
|93
|12-6-0
|8-7-1
|7-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|18
|12
|3
|39
|108
|96
|13-5-3
|5-7-0
|5-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|18
|12
|3
|39
|118
|114
|10-2-2
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|Boston
|31
|16
|10
|5
|37
|93
|87
|10-5-3
|6-5-2
|2-1-2
|Pittsburgh
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|101
|112
|10-5-1
|7-10-2
|4-2-0
|Philadelphia
|33
|14
|12
|7
|35
|92
|94
|7-7-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Carolina
|33
|14
|12
|7
|35
|91
|106
|7-4-3
|7-8-4
|3-3-2
|Montreal
|33
|14
|15
|4
|32
|87
|103
|9-7-3
|5-8-1
|8-2-1
|Detroit
|32
|12
|13
|7
|31
|86
|103
|6-6-6
|6-7-1
|4-7-2
|Ottawa
|31
|11
|13
|7
|29
|85
|103
|6-5-5
|5-8-2
|3-3-1
|Florida
|33
|12
|16
|5
|29
|95
|115
|6-6-3
|6-10-2
|4-3-1
|Buffalo
|33
|8
|18
|7
|23
|72
|111
|4-9-2
|4-9-5
|3-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|32
|21
|7
|4
|46
|108
|85
|11-2-2
|10-5-2
|8-1-1
|St. Louis
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|107
|88
|12-7-0
|10-4-2
|6-2-1
|Los Angeles
|35
|21
|10
|4
|46
|107
|82
|10-5-2
|11-5-2
|3-3-2
|Vegas
|32
|21
|9
|2
|44
|112
|97
|13-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Winnipeg
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|112
|94
|12-3-1
|7-7-4
|6-3-1
|Chicago
|33
|17
|11
|5
|39
|102
|86
|10-5-2
|7-6-3
|4-5-2
|San Jose
|32
|17
|11
|4
|38
|88
|80
|9-6-2
|8-5-2
|5-2-3
|Dallas
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|99
|99
|10-4-0
|8-10-2
|4-8-0
|Minnesota
|33
|17
|13
|3
|37
|94
|95
|10-4-2
|7-9-1
|4-6-0
|Calgary
|34
|17
|14
|3
|37
|97
|102
|8-10-0
|9-4-3
|6-4-0
|Anaheim
|34
|14
|12
|8
|36
|91
|100
|8-7-3
|6-5-5
|3-2-4
|Colorado
|33
|16
|15
|2
|34
|105
|109
|10-6-1
|6-9-1
|4-5-1
|Vancouver
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|88
|106
|6-8-3
|9-7-1
|4-6-0
|Edmonton
|34
|15
|17
|2
|32
|101
|110
|6-10-0
|9-7-2
|5-1-0
|Arizona
|35
|7
|23
|5
|19
|78
|122
|3-10-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey 5, Anaheim 3
Boston 7, Columbus 2
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, San Jose 3
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 2
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 8, Carolina 1
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.