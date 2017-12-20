All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 123 80 13-2-1 11-4-1 5-2-0 New Jersey 33 19 9 5 43 105 99 9-5-2 10-4-3 2-3-0 Washington 34 21 12 1 43 108 98 14-5-0 7-7-1 5-3-0 Toronto 35 21 13 1 43 117 98 11-5-0 10-8-1 5-2-1 Columbus 34 20 13 1 41 97 93 12-6-0 8-7-1 7-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 12 3 39 108 96 13-5-3 5-7-0 5-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 33 18 12 3 39 118 114 10-2-2 8-10-1 5-4-1 Boston 31 16 10 5 37 93 87 10-5-3 6-5-2 2-1-2 Pittsburgh 35 17 15 3 37 101 112 10-5-1 7-10-2 4-2-0 Philadelphia 33 14 12 7 35 92 94 7-7-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 Carolina 33 14 12 7 35 91 106 7-4-3 7-8-4 3-3-2 Montreal 33 14 15 4 32 87 103 9-7-3 5-8-1 8-2-1 Detroit 32 12 13 7 31 86 103 6-6-6 6-7-1 4-7-2 Ottawa 31 11 13 7 29 85 103 6-5-5 5-8-2 3-3-1 Florida 33 12 16 5 29 95 115 6-6-3 6-10-2 4-3-1 Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111 4-9-2 4-9-5 3-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 32 21 7 4 46 108 85 11-2-2 10-5-2 8-1-1 St. Louis 35 22 11 2 46 107 88 12-7-0 10-4-2 6-2-1 Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82 10-5-2 11-5-2 3-3-2 Vegas 32 21 9 2 44 112 97 13-2-1 8-7-1 9-1-0 Winnipeg 34 19 10 5 43 112 94 12-3-1 7-7-4 6-3-1 Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86 10-5-2 7-6-3 4-5-2 San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80 9-6-2 8-5-2 5-2-3 Dallas 34 18 14 2 38 99 99 10-4-0 8-10-2 4-8-0 Minnesota 33 17 13 3 37 94 95 10-4-2 7-9-1 4-6-0 Calgary 34 17 14 3 37 97 102 8-10-0 9-4-3 6-4-0 Anaheim 34 14 12 8 36 91 100 8-7-3 6-5-5 3-2-4 Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109 10-6-1 6-9-1 4-5-1 Vancouver 34 15 15 4 34 88 106 6-8-3 9-7-1 4-6-0 Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110 6-10-0 9-7-2 5-1-0 Arizona 35 7 23 5 19 78 122 3-10-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 5, Anaheim 3

Boston 7, Columbus 2

Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, San Jose 3

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 2

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 8, Carolina 1

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.