$20M for plant that spewed black water near Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The aging sewage treatment plant responsible for a stinky black discharge at Niagara Falls over the summer is in line for an overhaul.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday proposed spending $20 million to begin improvements at the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Facility. He listed the proposal among his 2018 priorities.

The plan also includes $500,000 to expedite two engineering studies meant to guide the first phase of upgrades.

The state fined the Niagara Falls Water Board $50,000 after discolored water spewed into the Niagara River in view of tourists visiting the falls July 29.

The discharge was largely blamed on human error but drew attention to the outdated facility's need for upgrades.