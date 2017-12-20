The Year of #MeToo: A scoop, a tweet, and then a reckoning

It began with a news story about Harvey Weinstein, and then a tweet that went viral. And suddenly it seemed like everything had changed overnight. 2017 will forever be known as the Year of the Reckoning.

Or as the year the reckoning merely began — because there was no sign, at year's end, with influential men losing their jobs almost daily over alleged sexual misconduct, that the phenomenon was slowing down.

But as we were asking "Who's next," we were also asking "what's next," as we all tried to figure out whether the change was lasting and profound.