Given 2nd chance, former prison chef opens new eatery

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A former prison chef is making the most out of a second chance.

Candido Ortiz was serving a 49-year federal sentence for drug-related crimes when he was released last December through an executive order by President Barack Obama along with other inmates serving lengthy drug sentences.

With the help of a prisoner re-entry program, Ortiz is opening a restaurant in Jersey City that will serve American and Hispanic dishes.

This week he received a congratulatory letter from Obama.

Ortiz said Tuesday that he's looking forward to giving back to the community and says he's a changed man.

He had served more than 26 years in prison when he was released.