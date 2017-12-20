  1. Home
The Latest: Feds probing if engineer was distracted in crash

By Associated Press
2017/12/20 02:55

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on an Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

A U.S. official says investigators are examining whether an Amtrak engineer was distracted when a speeding train derailed, killing three people and sending several rail cars flying off an overpass.

The official said Tuesday that in addition to the engineer, there was another employee training in the train's cab Monday.

The official says investigators are looking into whether the engineer lost "situational awareness."

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Audio dispatch in which a crew member discusses injuries to the engineer mentions a second person in the front of the train, who was also hurt.

___

9:14 a.m.

A victim in the deadly Amtrak derailment in Washington state has been identified as an employee of a local transit agency and a rail advocate.

Pierce Transit released a statement saying that Zack Willhoite, a customer service support specialist, was killed in Monday's derailment.

Authorities say three people died and dozens were injured when the train plunged off an overpass over Interstate 5 south of Seattle. The train was making its inaugural run.

Pierce Transit says Willhoite was "admired by his colleagues."

Lloyd Flem, executive director of All Aboard Washington, says Willhoite was a rail advocate and it was a given that he would be on the trip.

Federal investigators say they haven't determined a cause of the derailment but revealed that the train was travelling 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

___

8:35 a.m.

Crews have removed train cars involved in a deadly Amtrak derailment from a railway overpass in Washington state.

Authorities say there are three confirmed deaths. Dozens were injured.

The train cars were loaded Tuesday onto flatbed trucks and drive away on Interstate 5.

Authorities say a total of 13 train cars jumped the tracks early Monday south of Seattle.

The Amtrak train careened off the overpass above Interstate 5 during its inaugural run along a new bypass route. The train carried 85 passengers and crew members.

Federal investigators say they haven't determined a cause of the derailment but revealed late Monday that the train was travelling 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. Investigators are on the scene.