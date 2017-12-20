Trial that strained US, Turkey relations heads to a finish

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York criminal trial that has strained relations between the U.S. and Turkey is reaching a conclusion.

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who is accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions and launder billions of dollars in oil revenue.

Atilla has denied doing anything illegal and testified in his own defense in the case.

The trial featured the testimony of wealthy gold trader Reza Zarrab, who said he paid millions of dollars in bribes to Turkish officials to carry out the conspiracy.

Zarrab testified he believed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) personally approved the sanctions-busting effort.

Turkish officials say that testimony was coerced. They've said the U.S. prosecution was based on fabricated evidence, an allegation the U.S. calls "ridiculous."