Insurer Humana pushes into delivery of health care

Humana will buy part of Kindred Healthcare's home health business, the latest example of a health insurer growing more involved in the delivery of health care on top off simply handling medical bills.

The insurer said Tuesday it will pay about $800 million in cash for a 40-percent stake in the business, which serves about 130,000 patients daily. The rest will be owned by the private equity firms TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Humana says the deal will help it manage chronic conditions, keep costs down and improve health.

Humana Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the nation's biggest providers of Medicare Advantage coverage, which involves privately run versions of the federal Medicare program for people who are over 65 or disabled.