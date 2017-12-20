  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Best of Europe and Africa for 2017

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/20 01:05

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 file photo tens of thousands of people shine lights from mobile phones and torches during a protest in front of th

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 file photo an Afghan refugee youth washes himself in a hole in the ground outside an old train carriage where he

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo migrants queue for food in front of an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. Hundreds of migrants

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 file photo Romanian riot police detain a man, face covered in blood, after minor clashes erupted during a protes

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017 file photo sub-Saharan migrants receive life jackets as they are rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 file photo African migrants gesture as stand on the deck of the Aquarius vessel of SOS Mediterranee and MSF (Do

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 file photo a dead body of a woman is seen floating on the mediterranean sea, at 20 miles north of Zuwarah, Lib

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo Ammar Hammasho, a migrant from Idlib in Syria who lives in Cyprus, holds the hand of one of his four

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, right, poses for press in court in Moscow, Russia. Navaln

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo local residents carry portraits of their ancestors, participants in World War II as they celebrate the

FILE - In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 file photo police detain a protester in downtown Moscow, Russia. Thousands of people crowded into Moscow's Pushk

FILE - In this Friday, July 7, 2017 file photo President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Hamburg.

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 file photo Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures to thousands of supporters gathered in the Mathare slum

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 file photo Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is reflected in the hood of the presidential vehicle in which he is

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 file photo opposition supporters attempt to break the door of a shop in order to loot it, in the slum of Kawang

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 file photo residents hold their hands up in the air towards police, as a man genuflects, right, next to the bod

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 file photo a man seeking safety walks with his hands in the air through a thick cloud of tear gas towards riot

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo smoke and flames rise from the Grenfell Tower high-rise building in west London. (AP Photo/Matt Dun

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo a resident in a nearby high-rise building watches smoke rise from a massive fire at the high-rise G

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 file photo emergency services staff provide medical attention to injured people on Westminster Bridge, near t

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 file photo a powerful explosion is seen in the ammunition depot at a military base in Kalynivka, west of Kiev

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 26 2017 file photo railroad ties burn at the Barca da Amieira-Envendos train station outside the village of Sao Jose da

FILE - In this Tuesday Aug. 15, 2017 file photo a fire fighting helicopter flies amid smoke as the sun sets during a forest fire near Kapandriti north

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava as the Sicilian town of Riposto, Italy, is visi

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 file photo a boy takes a selfie with Pope Francis, during a visit to the parish of Santa Maria Josefa del Cuore d

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 file photo Pope Francis walks past Ivanka Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump on the occasion of the priv

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches as Former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeie and h

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on as documents are exchanged after the signing of an a

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017 file photo former French Economy Minister and candidate for the next presidential election, Emmanuel Macron lea

FILE - In this Sunday May 7, 2017 file photo incoming French President Emmanuel Macron walks towards the stage to address his supporters at the Louvre

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 file photo British Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the arrival of European Council President Donald Tusk pri

FILE - In this Friday Aug. 18, 2017 file photo people look from inside a closed shop as counters and far-right protesters argue during a gathering aft

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 file photo two men look at flags, messages and candles placed on the ground after a van attack that killed at lea

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 file photo people pay respect at a memorial tribute of flowers, messages and candles to the victims on Barcelon

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 file photo Somalis remove the body of a man killed in a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia. A huge explosi

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 file photo Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe sits for formal photographs with university officials, after presid

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 file photo Zimbabweans celebrate outside the parliament building immediately after hearing the news that Preside

FILE - In this Monday, April 3, 2017 file photo, Alfred Wani lays on a bed in the clinic at the Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda. Alfred f

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, workers try to remove a vehicle wedged into the entrance of a home in the town of Mandra western At

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo riot police clash with protesting farmers outside the greek Agriculture Ministry, in Athens. Police

FILE - In this image provided by Gabriele Sciotto taken on Saturday, June 3, 2017, one of the suspects from the London Bridge attack, wearing what app

FILE - In this Thursday March 23, 2017 file photo police forensic officers work in Parliament Square overseen by the statue of Winston Churchill outsi

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo Nazi concentration camp survivor Alexander Bytschok of Kiev, Ukraine, mourns on a metal plaque durin

In this photo taken on Friday, July 14, 2017, a student at a paramilitary camp for children calls the rank to attention outside Kiev, Ukraine. As the

FILE - In this Tuesday May 23, 2017 file photo people cry after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, the day after the suicide attack at an

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 file photo an elderly woman wearing a traditional hat waits her turn to cast her vote for the Dutch general e

FILE - In this Friday May 19, 2017 file photo Julian Assange looks out the window from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Sweden's top prosecutor says

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 file photo riot Police officers apprehend a protester during clashes at a demonstration against alleged police

FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017 file photo a bullet hole is pictured on a shopwindow of the Champs Elysees boulevard in Paris. France began pick

FILE - In this Sunday, 1 Oct. 2017 file photo Spanish riot police shoots rubber bullet straight to people trying to reach a voting site at a school as

FILE - In this Sunday, 1 Oct. 2017 file photo Spanish riot police swings a club against would-be voters near a school assigned to be a polling station

FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017 file photo a woman wearing an estelada or independence flag walks a long a street covered with referendum ballots

FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017 file photo a couple, tourists from Switzerland, sunbath at a terrace overlooking Universitat square as demonstrato

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 file photo an independence flag is waved as demonstrators take part at a protest calling for the release of Cata

FILE - In this Sunday, 1 Oct. 2017 file photo pro-referendum supporters gather at a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government

FILE - In this Saturday, March 25, 2017 file photo a woman argues as Belarus police block a street during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus. A cor

FILE - In this Monday Nov. 27, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk away after posing for the media in the grounds of Kensing

In Europe and Africa, as in much of the rest of the world, 2017 was a year of political upheaval.

Emmanuel Macron, an inexperienced 39-year-old pro-Europe investment banker and ex-economy minister, ran as an independent and beat populist Marine Le Pen to become French president. Six months later, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel mired in a struggle to form a political coalition in her own country, he is increasingly taking a leadership role in Europe and beyond.

In Spain, Catalan separatists declared independence from the rest of the country after a referendum declared illegal by the Spanish government. People who tried to vote were met with police violence, protesters took to the streets, and the movement's leader fled to Brussels to avoid prosecution.

Negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union, meanwhile, was the key political preoccupation in Britain, where Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament after she called an ill-advised snap election. She now leads a minority government deeply divided over Brexit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin solidified Russia's place in the world, exerting political muscle in Syria and elsewhere. He and U.S. President Donald Trump have been engaged in a delicate courtship despite sanctions imposed by each country on the other and a U.S. investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Zimbabwe saw the extraordinary ousting of Robert Mugabe after 37 years in power as the military moved in, hundreds of thousands rallied in the streets and the ruling party began impeachment proceedings. The downfall began when the 93-year-old Mugabe fired his deputy and positioned his wife to succeed him; that deputy is now the new president.

Kenya saw months of deadly political turmoil as the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election, a first in Africa, and ordered a new vote that the opposition leader boycotted, saying electoral reforms had not been made.

In Europe, refugees and migrants continued to arrive, though in fewer numbers and with greater difficulty than at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.

Aside from politics, 2017 was characterized by chaos and casualties inflicted by the Islamic State group and other extremists. Britain dealt with a series of attacks — in March, a man drove his rented SUV into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a police officer to death. In May, a suicide bomber blew himself up after a pop concert, killing 22 people and injuring 116 others. Less than two weeks later, eight people died when three men crashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before rampaging through Borough Market with knives. Muslim worshippers also became targets during the holy month of Ramadan, mowed down by an attacker who plowed a van into a crowd leaving prayers at two mosques in north London.

Tragedy struck in June at Grenfell Tower, a 24-story public housing project in London that was engulfed in flames after a refrigerator fire quickly spread through the building. Seventy-one people died, touching off a national reckoning over shoddy construction practices and inadequate fire safety regulations.

In Spain in August, a van plowed into people walking along Barcelona's famed Las Ramblas, killing 13 and injuring dozens more. Attackers then drove to a seaside resort town and killed another person before five of them were shot to death. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Somalia had its worst ever attack in October, when more than 500 people were killed by a truck bomb on a Mogadishu street. The government blamed al-Shabab, but no group has claimed responsibility.

The following is a selection of some of the best AP images from 2017 in Europe and Africa, curated by Europe and Africa Regional Photo Editor Tony Hicks.