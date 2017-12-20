AP PHOTOS: A look at sports in Africa and Europe in 2017

FILE - Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini heads the ball during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at
LONDON (AP) — From the soccer field to the world championship track to the Tour de France, The Associated Press covered sports around Europe in 2017.
One of the most iconic pictures of the year involved Marouane Fellaini, a Belgium midfielder who plays for Manchester United. During a match in August, an AP photographer captured an image of Fellaini's scrunched-up face after being hit with the ball.
The AP was also there when Usain Bolt ran his final race. The Olympic great ended up third in the 100 meters and then pulled up with an injury at the end of the 4x100 relay.
Other events, such as the Tour de France and Wimbledon, also received extensive coverage, as did sports like soccer, golf, and cricket.