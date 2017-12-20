Atletico files FIFA case against Barcelona over Griezmann

ZURICH (AP) — Atletico Madrid has filed a complaint with FIFA over Barcelona's public pursuit of forward Antoine Griezmann.

FIFA says it "can confirm that we have received a complaint from Atletico Madrid concerning the said matter."

Griezmann is under contract to Atletico through June 2022. Manchester United was reportedly interested in signing the France international in the offseason, before he extended his contract by one year.

Barcelona officials have reportedly met with members of Griezmann's family about a deal at the end of the season.

Though clubs can report possible illegal approaches to FIFA, it is rare for any case to lead to disciplinary sanctions.

Atletico's complaint can be referred to a FIFA panel which oversees rules governing the "status and transfer of players."