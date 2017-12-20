Margot Robbie plans to return to ice rink for Christmas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Margot Robbie learned to ice skate for "I, Tonya" and loved it, but she hasn't donned skates since, something she said she's hoping to change over the Christmas break.

The actress says ice antics are prohibited by most movie contracts for insurance reasons, and she's been shooting all year.

Now that her work on three upcoming films is done, though, Robbie says getting back on the blades is part of her holiday plans.

"I want to get back on my skates over Christmas," she said. "I have been consistently under contract this year and I haven't been allowed to ice skate."

Besides giving the actress a new sport to enjoy, her training for "I, Tonya" led to an awards-worthy result: The film racked up three Golden Globe nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards last week.