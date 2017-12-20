Board games get messy with squirting toilets, soggy dogs

NEW YORK (AP) — Board games are getting messier as toy makers try to match the popularity of Pie Face, a game than flings whipped cream at faces. The latest entries, such as Toilet Trouble and Soggy Doggy, splash, spray or shake water onto players.

Videos of players getting wet or smashed with whipped cream end up on YouTube, Facebook or Instagram, and help to fuel sales.

Katie Cogliano of New York has learned to keep the Toilet Trouble game her kids love on top of her fridge, out of their sight. They tend to dodge the water spray coming from the toy toilet, and water ends up on the floors or chairs. But Cogliano likes that the game keeps her kids off their screens.

Toy companies plan more such games for next year.