Ridley Scott hasn't heard from Spacey after film replacement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Ridley Scott says he hasn't heard from Kevin Spacey since the decision was made to cut him from "All the Money in the World."

Scott says Spacey has gone "underground" and it would have been nice to have gotten some kind of communication from the disgraced actor.

Spacey was cut from the film and replaced with Christopher Plummer after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Scott did the reshoots over nine days to make sure the movie was out by its planned Christmas release date.

It's unlikely anyone will ever see what Spacey's depiction was like. At the premiere Monday in Los Angeles, Scott said he would never authorize a director's cut of the film with Spacey in it.