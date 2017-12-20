A breakdown of 2017 targeting penalties

FOOTBALL BOWL SUBDIVISION TARGETING CALLS - 2017

__

By Conference (total number of players)

Pac-12: 30

SEC: 27

American: 21

Big Ten: 20

Sun Belt: 20

Mid-American: 19

Mountain West: 13

Big 12: 12

Conference USA: 12

Atlantic Coast: 6

Independent: 1

__

By Position (152 run or pass plays identified by AP research)

Safeties: 46

Defensive linemen: 43

Linebackers: 33

Cornerbacks: 20

Wide receivers: 5

Running backs: 2

Nickel back: 1

Rover: 1

Offensive lineman: 1

___

Type of Play (176 calls identified by AP research)

Pass: 113

Run: 39

Punt return: 7

Punt coverage: 6

Kick coverage: 5

Kick return: 3

Extra-point try: 1

Field goal try: 1

2-point conversion try: 1

__

Outcome Following Targeting Call (176 calls identified by AP research)

Offended team touchdown: 83

Offended team punt: 22

Offended team field goal: 18

Offended team turnover: 14

Offended team turn over on downs: 11

Offended team missed field goal: 11

Offending team punt: 6

Offending team touchdown: 5

Offending team turnover: 3

Offending team turnover on downs: 1

Offended team failed 2-point try: 1

Half ended: 1

___

Targeting Calls By Down (does not include kickoffs, PAT kicks and 2-point tries)

First down: 59

Second down: 43

Third down: 44

Fourth down: 20

___

Source: NCAA and conference statistics, AP research