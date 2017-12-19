Turkey's leader calls for backing of UN motion on Jerusalem

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president is calling on nations to back a non-binding resolution that is expected to be brought to the U.N. General Assembly and seeks the cancellation of President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the appeal Tuesday during a joint news conference with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, a day after the U.S. vetoed such a resolution in the U.N. Security Council.

Fourteen other members of the Security Council supported the resolution — a move Erdogan described as "important and meaningful."

The Turkish leader said: "I invite all U.N. member countries to defend Jerusalem's historic status (in the 193-member General Assembly)."

Erdogan has been among the most vocal critics of Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem.