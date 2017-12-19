National Football League

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/19 23:12
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 11 3 0 .786 395 274
Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306
Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 285 342
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319
Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380
Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 345 256
Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305
Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 207 362
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302
L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324
Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279
Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311
Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359
N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282
Carolina 10 4 0 .714 331 286
Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282
Tampa Bay 4 10 0 .286 285 336
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 343 242
Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339
Green Bay 7 7 0 .500 309 333
Chicago 4 10 0 .286 234 294
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272
Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294
Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337
San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 25, Indianapolis 13

Saturday's Games

Detroit 20, Chicago 10

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7

Washington 20, Arizona 15

Buffalo 24, Miami 16

Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10

Carolina 31, Green Bay 24

Jacksonville 45, Houston 7

New Orleans 31, N.Y. Jets 19

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 29

L.A. Rams 42, Seattle 7

New England 27, Pittsburgh 24

San Francisco 25, Tennessee 23

Dallas 20, Oakland 17

Monday's Games

Atlanta 24, Tampa Bay 21

Saturday, Dec. 23

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.