WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester City visits Leicester and Arsenal hosts West Ham in the first two quarterfinal matches in the English League Cup. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

ATH--GATLIN-COACH

LONDON — World 100-meter champion Justin Gatlin says he has fired coach Dennis Mitchell following an undercover investigation that appeared to show people linked to the sprinter offering to supply performance-enhancing drugs. SENT: 310 words, photos.

OLY--CLIMATE GAMES-ECONOMICS

PARK CITY, Utah — When winters grow warmer and ski season starts later, not only does it affect world champion Jon Lillis' ability to train and, as is the case this year, prepare for the Olympics, it also affects the bottom line at the restaurant he owns. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM

COURCHEVEL, France — Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 170 words, photos.

BKN--LAKERS-BRYANT JERSEYS

LOS ANGELES — Although Kobe Bryant has been asked many times, he still isn't sure who would win a mystical game of one-on-one between the young Kobe in his No. 8 Lakers jersey and his older self, who wore No. 24. The Lakers couldn't choose, either. So they honored both eras of Kobe's incredible career. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 780 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

NAPLES, Italy — Napoli hosts Udinese in the last 16 of the Italian Cup. The winner will play Atalanta or Sassuolo in the quarterfinals. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIA-POSTECOGLOU

SYDNEY — Outgoing Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has confirmed he will take over as head coach of Yokohama F. Marinos in the J-League from February. SENT: 290 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — KD lifts Warriors over Lakers 116-114 in OT on Kobe's night. SENT: 1,430 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Noesen helps Devils rally past Ducks, move atop Metropolitan. SENT: 620 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.