The Latest: Prosecutor opposes release of Catalan leader

By  Associated Press
2017/12/19 21:26

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on Catalonia's political crisis (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A Spanish state prosecutor has urged the Supreme Court to reject an appeal by Catalan pro-independence politician Oriol Junqueras to be freed from jail before this week's regional election in which he is among those expected to win the most votes.

In a report, the prosecutor said there was no reason to change the Supreme Court's decision to keep Junqueras in jail on provisional charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement following the Catalan parliament's declaration of independence Oct. 27.

Junqueras was deputy president in the Catalan government sacked by Spain's national government following the declaration. He heads the ERC leftist republican party tipped to be among the most voted in Thursday's election.

Pro-Spain activists shouted insults as ERC party members made a brief solidarity visit to the jail Tuesday.

9:10 a.m.

Political parties for and against Catalonia's independence from Spain are making a final effort to convince voters as campaigning for a regional election comes to an end.

The election Thursday is being held in exceptional circumstances as it was ordered by the Spanish government when it seized control of the region, dismissed its government and dissolved the regional parliament following a declaration of independence by lawmakers there Oct. 27.

Several of the ousted Cabinet, including former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, are campaigning from Brussels where they have sought refuge from Spanish justice while others are in jail in Spain on provisional rebellion charges.

Puigdemont is to close his re-election campaign with a video speech Tuesday to be relayed at a party rally in Barcelona.