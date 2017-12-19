Christmas fun at Taipei Arena, Children’s Amusement Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced that a range of activities will take place at Taipei Arena, Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, National Taiwan Science Education Center, and Taipei Astronomical Museum from December 22 through January 1 for Christmas fun.

Taipei Arena Ice Land

The rarely seen Winter Olympics sport of “curling” is coming to Taipei Arena. Come and try out the sport on December 22 (from 2:20 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.), December 23, and December 24 (from 12:20 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.). Santa Claus will join visitors in playing curling on an ice rink decorated with Christmas trees and snowman. Participants who successfully slide stones towards a target area will receive special prizes. The higher the score, the better the prize.

Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, National Taiwan Science Education Center, and Taipei Astronomical Museum

A Christmas-themed percussion performance by young members from the well-known Ju Percussion Group will be held at Taipei Tree Frog Square in Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on December 23.

As a Christmas Month event, visitors can also collect stamps at designated spots across TCAP for a stamp rally ending on January 1. By accumulating 4 stamps, participants can enter a weekly raffle; with seven stamps, they can exchange for a limited-edition EasyCard waterproof sticker, while eight stamps will win them an If Theater sticker set. In January, the organizers will determine the winners of grand prizes spanning Gogoro motorcycles, European train pass, and Taitung Hot Air Balloon rides.

In addition, TCAP will join hands with National Taiwan Science Education Center and Taipei Astronomical Museum to organize a hot deal campaign between December 23 and January 1. Individuals can acquire a stamp rally cool card at the three venues, as well as MRT Jiantan and Shilin Stations, to enjoy free admission among other preferential offers.

To learn more about the Christmas program, please call the 24-hour TRTC hotline (02)218-12345 or visit http://www.metro.taipei/ (Chinese).

Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (photo courtesy of TRTC)