Teen is 5th suspect in Ohio shooting that killed boy, hurt 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — A third 15-year-old boy has been charged in a Cleveland shooting that killed a preteen boy and left five teenagers wounded, bringing the number of people charged to five.

Two 15-year-old boys and two young adults previously were arrested in connection with the Nov. 25 shooting.

The latest teenage defendant was arrested last week and held on suspicion of crimes including aggravated murder. The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say at least 20 shots were fired at a group of teenagers outside a liquor store.

Twelve-year-old Parma seventh-grader Abdel Bashiti was fatally shot when he and his father walked outside their family's beauty supply store after the gunfire began.

A judge will decide whether to transfer the juvenile defendants' cases to adult court.