UN refugee chief urges the world to spend more on Africa

DADAAB, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations refugee chief is urging the international community to commit more resources toward helping refugees in Africa.

Filippo Grandi says "it is very difficult to fund programs in Africa. I am not ashamed to say it."

Armed conflicts have displaced millions of people across the continent.

Grandi spoke Tuesday while visiting the Kenyan refugee camp for Somalis known as Dadaab. It is one of the world's largest with over 230,000 inhabitants.

Kenya's government wants Dadaab shut down, but the U.N. is urging patience and says all repatriations must be voluntary.

Kenya is the last leg of a trip during which Grandi also visited Djibouti and Somalia.