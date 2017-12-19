Charges filed in Croatia after death of Afghan migrant girl

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The family of a six-year-old Afghan migrant girl killed by a train on the Serbia-Croatia border has filed charges against the Croatian police for forcing them back over the frontier.

The lawyer representing the Hussini family said Tuesday in Zagreb the charges were filed because the Croat border guards on the night of Nov. 21 refused to allow the family with six children to file an asylum claim and forced them back into Serbia over railroad tracks, minutes before the girl was hit by a train. The family remains in Serbia.

The tragedy of the Afghan family, who tried to reach Croatia after spending nearly a year in Serbia hoping for legal passage into Hungary, was the latest in a string of migrant deaths and injuries across the Balkans.