Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;WSW;9;82%;81%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;75;62;Plenty of sunshine;77;64;NNE;7;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy with a shower;57;47;A morning shower;60;47;NE;11;68%;54%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A touch of rain;52;42;Rain and drizzle;53;47;NW;6;78%;91%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;47;42;A shower in spots;48;43;WSW;6;98%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow showers;38;29;Mainly cloudy;33;16;SE;10;76%;12%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;53;30;Sunny;52;33;SSE;5;64%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;18;-16;Sunny and colder;2;-14;WSW;4;79%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;96;75;A strong t-storm;88;75;NE;7;74%;82%;5

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;55;43;A stray shower;52;45;NNE;8;61%;55%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;72;63;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;60;SW;20;55%;25%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;72;52;Turning cloudy, warm;74;57;SE;8;44%;30%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;88;73;Periods of rain;85;73;ESE;7;79%;94%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;79;60;Abundant sunshine;82;55;ENE;8;40%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;NNE;8;40%;3%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;56;39;Mostly sunny;53;42;NE;7;62%;31%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;39;25;Partly sunny, mild;43;23;SW;9;27%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;37;25;Partly sunny, chilly;35;24;W;5;53%;35%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;37;32;A stray shower;38;35;SSW;4;92%;72%;0

Bogota, Colombia;More sun than clouds;72;42;High clouds;72;44;ESE;5;56%;30%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;60;Partly sunny;81;61;ENE;9;55%;32%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly cloudy;35;29;NNW;5;79%;34%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;42;38;A stray shower;45;43;W;5;96%;65%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;38;27;Partly sunny;34;24;WSW;3;57%;24%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, chilly;34;23;Periods of sun;33;22;NW;4;57%;23%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A morning t-storm;71;65;Pleasant and warmer;82;70;NE;10;63%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;87;64;A stray thunderstorm;88;63;SW;4;43%;65%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;41;25;Sunny, but chilly;43;29;W;7;40%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;78;61;Partly sunny, warm;77;64;NE;6;56%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;61;Sunny and nice;81;62;SSE;13;38%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny;77;66;NE;3;70%;42%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny;87;74;NNE;10;68%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;50;30;Partly sunny, colder;39;31;ESE;8;50%;18%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;75;Thundershower;84;75;NNE;6;80%;63%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;39;33;A shower in spots;43;38;WSW;6;100%;65%;0

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;77;69;Partly sunny;79;69;NE;12;45%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;50;Partly sunny, mild;67;51;S;5;60%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NE;12;77%;79%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;73;52;Hazy sun;74;53;WNW;5;55%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;54;35;Partly sunny;63;20;NW;14;23%;47%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;79;62;Mostly sunny;82;62;WNW;4;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;92;74;A thunderstorm;86;74;E;4;77%;74%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;55;49;A shower or two;54;47;WSW;11;97%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;57;37;Turning cloudy, mild;57;40;NNE;6;40%;45%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;65;52;Mostly sunny;61;50;N;13;70%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;69;50;Partly sunny;70;51;NNE;10;33%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;84;63;A t-storm in spots;78;63;NE;7;66%;71%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;67;Mostly sunny;84;64;E;6;60%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;33;30;Spotty showers;37;35;SW;14;93%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;82;69;A shower in the p.m.;83;69;N;11;58%;81%;2

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;Mostly sunny;70;51;NNE;9;37%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;80;65;A shower or two;79;66;NNE;10;58%;80%;1

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;84;53;Sunshine;82;54;ESE;5;52%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;73;49;Hazy sun;74;47;NNE;5;57%;15%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;46;41;A touch of rain;45;42;ENE;9;70%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;86;76;Showers, some heavy;85;75;W;10;84%;93%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;86;70;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;S;6;42%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;82;61;A t-storm in spots;79;59;NNE;7;56%;74%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;52;30;Partial sunshine;51;27;WSW;4;30%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;81;59;Hazy sunshine;83;58;NE;6;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;66;43;Partly sunny;69;43;S;4;64%;17%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Sunny and hot;98;69;N;9;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow;30;27;Mostly cloudy;31;23;SE;4;78%;51%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;76;Mostly sunny;88;74;NNE;7;66%;25%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;74;A t-storm in spots;87;72;WSW;6;72%;75%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;73;55;Sunshine and nice;77;57;NNW;5;64%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;74;N;3;71%;69%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;39;A t-storm in spots;57;41;W;8;66%;68%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SSW;6;77%;71%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;73;66;Some brightening;73;66;S;7;74%;34%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;Mostly sunny;58;42;N;4;71%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;45;42;Periods of sun;51;46;WSW;7;91%;47%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;Low clouds breaking;62;45;N;5;67%;30%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;SSW;6;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;54;30;Mostly sunny;55;34;N;3;56%;7%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;80;Mostly sunny;88;79;NNE;8;66%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;80;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;W;5;80%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;83;76;A shower;87;75;ENE;6;73%;68%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;100;61;Cooler with a shower;75;53;SSW;12;53%;55%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;74;48;Periods of sun;73;48;N;4;41%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;70;Mostly sunny;81;65;SW;8;66%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy, cold;29;23;Mainly cloudy;29;20;E;8;80%;36%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;75;Sunshine, pleasant;87;77;ENE;14;61%;21%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;72;61;Pleasant and warmer;80;66;NE;10;63%;5%;11

Montreal, Canada;A wintry mix;38;25;Clearing;26;2;WNW;7;74%;45%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;35;33;A little a.m. snow;35;24;S;5;87%;56%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;72;Hazy sunshine;88;71;NE;6;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or two;72;56;Partly sunny, breezy;76;56;NE;15;57%;32%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;53;38;Partly sunny, breezy;43;29;NW;18;42%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;65;53;A shower in spots;65;53;NE;5;77%;47%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and cold;1;-11;Turning cloudy, cold;3;-3;SSW;7;74%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;49;30;Partly sunny, chilly;48;30;NNE;5;61%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy;28;27;Mostly cloudy;36;24;NNW;2;91%;21%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;38;22;Colder;23;0;WNW;13;70%;20%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy showers;83;79;Cloudy with showers;83;79;NNW;10;83%;95%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;74;An afternoon shower;90;74;NNW;7;73%;67%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;84;73;Some sun, a shower;85;74;E;7;79%;70%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;46;35;Partly sunny;47;45;WNW;4;87%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;73;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;SSE;11;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;83;65;Cloudy;78;67;NNW;12;43%;37%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny;91;76;ESE;8;62%;12%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;91;68;E;5;44%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;33;29;A little snow;35;29;SW;2;77%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;27;3;A bit of a.m. snow;33;5;WSW;5;74%;70%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;68;51;A little rain;66;53;E;8;62%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;65;44;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;E;13;52%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A bit of rain;86;78;A couple of showers;86;78;SE;9;69%;78%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;39;34;Rain/sleet shower;36;31;WSW;22;68%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;37;30;Partly sunny;33;28;S;2;94%;55%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;74;High clouds;89;75;ENE;8;60%;6%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;75;45;E;5;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, chilly;48;29;Partly sunny, chilly;46;28;NE;5;67%;10%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;29;21;Low clouds;26;24;SSW;6;85%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;58;48;Partly sunny;54;43;N;16;62%;26%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;63;An afternoon shower;79;65;ENE;10;69%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower in places;83;75;E;13;70%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;Partly sunny;79;64;N;7;71%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;73;29;Plenty of sunshine;67;28;ENE;6;20%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;90;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;SW;7;35%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;83;71;Sunshine and nice;84;71;N;10;71%;14%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;65;34;Mostly sunny;59;35;NE;4;63%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;48;37;Partly sunny;42;29;E;7;65%;19%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;31;14;Snow showers;33;21;NNW;5;52%;90%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;NNW;8;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A shower or t-storm;89;78;N;10;71%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;33;18;Partly sunny, chilly;30;12;WSW;8;75%;8%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;A stray shower;84;72;ENE;10;70%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;32;26;A stray shower;39;30;WSW;8;91%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;90;79;Not as hot;93;69;S;11;53%;82%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;62;57;Partly sunny;64;54;E;9;60%;5%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;36;30;Mostly cloudy;35;33;SSW;9;93%;67%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;49;32;Cloudy and chilly;42;36;SSE;4;90%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler this morning;55;35;A little p.m. rain;49;36;NE;4;70%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;57;43;Partly sunny, mild;60;43;N;6;30%;11%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;80;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;64;E;5;47%;0%;1

Tirana, Albania;Cool with sunshine;51;24;Partly sunny, chilly;47;23;ENE;4;48%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;53;34;Cooler;44;35;N;8;61%;55%;1

Toronto, Canada;A bit of rain;42;30;Partly sunny;34;19;NNW;13;60%;16%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;52;Periods of rain;59;52;ENE;9;90%;92%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;56;43;Occasional rain;56;43;N;5;64%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;16;-7;Sunshine;15;-9;ESE;5;68%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;38;27;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;NE;3;53%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;37;29;Mostly cloudy;36;30;NW;5;64%;34%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;74;49;Mainly cloudy;74;48;E;6;40%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;31;24;Periods of sun;28;20;WSW;4;79%;14%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Mostly cloudy;34;26;NNW;7;94%;40%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;68;54;Very windy;65;57;SSE;30;59%;9%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun;88;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;E;8;39%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;43;33;An afternoon shower;45;36;ESE;3;63%;80%;1

