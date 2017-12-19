Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;14;82%;81%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;24;17;Plenty of sunshine;25;18;NNE;11;65%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy with a shower;14;9;A morning shower;15;8;NE;18;68%;54%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A touch of rain;11;6;Rain and drizzle;12;8;NW;10;78%;91%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;8;5;A shower in spots;9;6;WSW;10;98%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow showers;3;-2;Mainly cloudy;1;-9;SE;15;76%;12%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;12;-1;Sunny;11;0;SSE;9;64%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;-8;-26;Sunny and colder;-16;-25;WSW;7;79%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A strong t-storm;31;24;NE;12;74%;82%;5

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;13;6;A stray shower;11;7;NNE;13;61%;55%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;22;17;Mostly cloudy, windy;22;16;SW;33;55%;25%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;22;11;Turning cloudy, warm;23;14;SE;13;44%;30%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;31;23;Periods of rain;30;23;ESE;10;79%;94%;3

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;26;15;Abundant sunshine;28;13;ENE;12;40%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;NNE;14;40%;3%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;13;4;Mostly sunny;12;5;NE;12;62%;31%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;4;-4;Partly sunny, mild;6;-5;SW;14;27%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;3;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-4;W;9;53%;35%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;A stray shower;3;2;SSW;7;92%;72%;0

Bogota, Colombia;More sun than clouds;22;6;High clouds;22;7;ESE;8;56%;30%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;16;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;14;55%;32%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;2;-4;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;NNW;8;79%;34%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;5;3;A stray shower;7;6;W;8;96%;65%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;3;-3;Partly sunny;1;-5;WSW;5;57%;24%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-5;Periods of sun;0;-6;NW;6;57%;23%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A morning t-storm;22;18;Pleasant and warmer;28;21;NE;15;63%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;31;18;A stray thunderstorm;31;17;SW;7;43%;65%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-4;Sunny, but chilly;6;-1;W;11;40%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;25;16;Partly sunny, warm;25;18;NE;10;56%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Sunny and nice;27;17;SSE;21;38%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NE;5;70%;42%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;16;68%;55%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;10;-1;Partly sunny, colder;4;0;ESE;13;50%;18%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;24;Thundershower;29;24;NNE;10;80%;63%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;4;1;A shower in spots;6;3;WSW;10;100%;65%;0

Dakar, Senegal;More sun than clouds;25;21;Partly sunny;26;21;NE;19;45%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;10;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;S;9;60%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NE;20;77%;79%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;23;11;Hazy sun;23;12;WNW;7;55%;1%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;17;-6;NW;22;23%;47%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Mostly sunny;28;17;WNW;7;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;33;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;E;7;77%;74%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;13;10;A shower or two;12;8;WSW;17;97%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;14;3;Turning cloudy, mild;14;4;NNE;9;40%;45%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;16;10;N;21;70%;3%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sun;21;10;Partly sunny;21;10;NNE;16;33%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NE;11;66%;71%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;18;E;9;60%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;0;-1;Spotty showers;3;2;SW;22;93%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;N;18;58%;81%;2

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;NNE;14;37%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;27;19;A shower or two;26;19;NNE;17;58%;80%;1

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;29;12;Sunshine;28;12;ESE;8;52%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;23;9;Hazy sun;23;9;NNE;8;57%;15%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or two;8;5;A touch of rain;7;5;ENE;14;70%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;30;25;Showers, some heavy;29;24;W;16;84%;93%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;S;10;42%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;28;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;NNE;12;56%;74%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;11;-1;Partial sunshine;10;-3;WSW;7;30%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;27;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NE;10;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;19;6;Partly sunny;21;6;S;6;64%;17%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and hot;37;20;N;14;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow;-1;-3;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;SE;7;78%;51%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;11;66%;25%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;WSW;9;72%;75%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;23;13;Sunshine and nice;25;14;NNW;8;64%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;N;5;71%;69%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;W;12;66%;68%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;10;77%;71%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;23;19;Some brightening;23;19;S;12;74%;34%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Mostly sunny;14;6;N;7;71%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;7;6;Periods of sun;10;8;WSW;11;91%;47%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Low clouds breaking;16;7;N;8;67%;30%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SSW;10;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;12;-1;Mostly sunny;13;1;N;5;56%;7%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;26;NNE;13;66%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;27;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;W;9;80%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;28;25;A shower;31;24;ENE;10;73%;68%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;38;16;Cooler with a shower;24;11;SSW;20;53%;55%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;23;9;Periods of sun;23;9;N;7;41%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;27;18;SW;12;66%;1%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy, cold;-2;-5;Mainly cloudy;-2;-6;E;13;80%;36%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;ENE;23;61%;21%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;22;16;Pleasant and warmer;27;19;NE;16;63%;5%;11

Montreal, Canada;A wintry mix;4;-4;Clearing;-3;-16;WNW;12;74%;45%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;1;A little a.m. snow;1;-4;S;7;87%;56%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;22;Hazy sunshine;31;22;NE;10;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or two;22;13;Partly sunny, breezy;24;13;NE;24;57%;32%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;12;3;Partly sunny, breezy;6;-2;NW;29;42%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;19;11;A shower in spots;18;12;NE;9;77%;47%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and cold;-17;-24;Turning cloudy, cold;-16;-19;SSW;11;74%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;NNE;8;61%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy;-2;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;NNW;4;91%;21%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;4;-6;Colder;-5;-18;WNW;21;70%;20%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy showers;28;26;Cloudy with showers;28;26;NNW;16;83%;95%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;NNW;11;73%;67%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;29;23;Some sun, a shower;30;23;E;12;79%;70%;7

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Partly sunny;8;7;WNW;7;87%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;SSE;18;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;Cloudy;26;19;NNW;19;43%;37%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;13;62%;12%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;E;7;44%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;1;-2;A little snow;2;-2;SW;3;77%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;-3;-16;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-15;WSW;7;74%;70%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;20;11;A little rain;19;12;E;14;62%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;E;20;52%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A bit of rain;30;25;A couple of showers;30;25;SE;15;69%;78%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little wintry mix;4;1;Rain/sleet shower;2;0;WSW;36;68%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;3;-1;Partly sunny;1;-2;S;3;94%;55%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;23;High clouds;32;24;ENE;12;60%;6%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;24;7;E;7;30%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;NE;8;67%;10%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;-1;-6;Low clouds;-4;-5;SSW;10;85%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partial sunshine;14;9;Partly sunny;12;6;N;26;62%;26%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;17;An afternoon shower;26;18;ENE;16;69%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;25;A shower in places;28;24;E;20;70%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;12;71%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;23;-2;Plenty of sunshine;19;-2;ENE;10;20%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;32;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;SW;11;35%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;22;Sunshine and nice;29;22;N;16;71%;14%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;18;1;Mostly sunny;15;2;NE;6;63%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;9;3;Partly sunny;6;-2;E;11;65%;19%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;-1;-10;Snow showers;1;-6;NNW;7;52%;90%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;NNW;14;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;N;16;71%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;0;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-11;WSW;12;75%;8%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A stray shower;29;22;ENE;16;70%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;0;-4;A stray shower;4;-1;WSW;13;91%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;32;26;Not as hot;34;20;S;18;53%;82%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Partly sunny;18;12;E;14;60%;5%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;1;SSW;14;93%;67%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;9;0;Cloudy and chilly;6;2;SSE;6;90%;44%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler this morning;13;2;A little p.m. rain;10;2;NE;7;70%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;14;6;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;N;9;30%;11%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and very warm;27;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;18;E;8;47%;0%;1

Tirana, Albania;Cool with sunshine;10;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-5;ENE;6;48%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;12;1;Cooler;7;2;N;12;61%;55%;1

Toronto, Canada;A bit of rain;6;-1;Partly sunny;1;-7;NNW;21;60%;16%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;11;Periods of rain;15;11;ENE;15;90%;92%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;13;6;Occasional rain;13;6;N;8;64%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-9;-22;Sunshine;-9;-23;ESE;9;68%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;3;-3;Plenty of sunshine;3;-4;NE;5;53%;1%;1

Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;3;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;NW;8;64%;34%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;23;9;Mainly cloudy;23;9;E;10;40%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;0;-5;Periods of sun;-2;-7;WSW;7;79%;14%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;NNW;11;94%;40%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;12;Very windy;19;14;SSE;49;59%;9%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;E;13;39%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;6;0;An afternoon shower;7;2;ESE;5;63%;80%;1

