World Cup leader Shiffrin leads giant slalom after 1st run

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin posted the fastest time in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old American finished in 1 minute, 1.3 seconds on the Stade Emile-Allais course in mild and sunny conditions. Italian skier Marta Bassino was second, .51 seconds behind, and veteran teammate Manuela Moelgg was third, .74 behind.

The second run is later Tuesday.

Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup standings ahead of Viktoria Rebensburg. The German was tied for fifth in the first run, trailing Shiffrin by 1.06 seconds.

Tessa Worley of France, a winner of 11 GS races, was eighth.