Argentina's Congress approves pension reform amid strike

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's Congress has approved a controversial pension reform bill that has prompted violent protests.

Lawmakers passed the measure Tuesday in the lower house in a 128-116 vote after debating for more than 12 hours.

The measure had already passed the Senate. It is part of a series of economic changes pushed by the government of President Mauricio Macri to reduce Argentina's high deficit.

About 150 people were injured and about 60 were arrested when clashes between police and demonstrators broke out Monday outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires.

Argentina's largest union also called a 24-hour general strike that is grounding hundreds of flights.

Critics complain the legislation would cut pension and retirement payments as well as aid for some of poor families.