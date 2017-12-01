“Whatever” is the most annoying word for 9th year in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – “Whatever” has been chosen in 2017 as the most annoying word used in casual conversation for the ninth year running, but the gap with other expressions is narrowing, according to the Marist College Institute of Public Opinion in the United States.

People under the age of 45 are not even all that bothered by the use of the word, said institute director Lee Miringoff.

The word was chosen by 33 percent of those polled, with the term “fake news” coming in second place with 23 percent, and “no offense, but” ending in third place at 20 percent.

For Americans under the age of 45, the last expression is the most annoying, chosen by 28 percent, while 26 percent still pick “whatever.”

According to the Marist Poll, 11 percent find the word “literally” the most grating expression in the English language, and 10 percent choose “you know what I mean.”

The poll was conducted between November 6 and 9, reaching 1,074 respondents with a margin of error of 3 percent.