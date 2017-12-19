Gatlin fires coach, 'shocked' by newspaper allegations

LONDON (AP) — World 100-meter champion Justin Gatlin says he has fired coach Dennis Mitchell following an undercover investigation that appeared to show people linked to the sprinter offering to supply performance-enhancing drugs.

Gatlin says on Instagram he was "shocked and surprised to learn that my coach would have anything to do with even the appearance of these current accusations. I fired him as soon as I found out about this."

The Athletics Integrity Unit says it is investigating the allegations published in Tuesday's edition of British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. IAAF President Sebastian Coe says "these allegations are extremely serious."

The Telegraph reported that Mitchell and a track agent, Robert Wagner, offered to supply and administer testosterone and human growth hormone for an actor training for a film, for a fee of $250,000.

Gatlin, who also won the 100 meters at the 2004 Athens Olympics, has served two doping bans in his career.