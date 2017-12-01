Aliens might have reached Earth: former Pentagon official

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – There is evidence that alien life might have reached Earth, according to a former Pentagon official who headed a United States government program looking into UFOs.

In an interview with CNN, Luis Elizondo said that his service, the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program, witnessed aircraft which defied the laws of gravity and aerodynamics and which were seemingly not owned by any particular country.

Elizondo told the news station Monday that there seemed to be evidence which made it difficult to rule out the possibility that alien aircraft had visited Earth.

He said they showed “extreme maneuverability” never displayed before, without any obvious signs of propulsion, CNN reported.

The main function of Elizondo’s program was to identify the nature of the UFOs and to determine whether they posed a threat to national security.

The official resigned from the Department of Defense last October after internal opposition following the ending of funding in 2012. According to U.S. media reports, the program was initially launched as then-Senate Majority leader and Nevada Democrat Harry Reid had a friend and political donor who believed in UFOs.